Iowa positive coronavirus cases jump 676, approaching 30,000

State health officials say the number of confirmed positive coronavirus cases identified in Iowa continues to increase with 676 new positive cases reported Thursday.

The new cases brought the state’s total known positive cases to 29,966. The number of deaths remained at 717.

Iowa Department of Public Health data indicates positive case numbers had been in decline since peaking in early May but began a slow climb again around mid-June. That's about two weeks after Gov. Kim Reynolds reopened bars and restaurants and relaxed other restrictions on social activities.

She has acknowledged recently that increased cases are tied to young adults.

