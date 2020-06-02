Iowa primary voters deciding King's fate, Ernst's challenger

Republicans in northwest Iowa are deciding whether they’ve had enough of conservative lightning rod Steve King, after tolerating the congressman’s incendiary comments about immigrants and white supremacy for nearly two decades.

The nine-term Republican, shunned by his party leadership in Washington and many of his longtime supporters at home, was in the fight for his career against four challengers, but chiefly well-funded state Sen. Randy Feenstra.

Iowans were also deciding which of four relatively unknown Democrats would challenge Republican freshman Sen. Joni Ernst.

