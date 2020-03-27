Iowa professor charged in gagging death released from jail

An Iowa college professor accused of murder in the gagging death of her husband has been released from jail because of concerns about the coronavirus.

Dallas County Judge Michael Jacobsen had earlier refused to lower the $5 million bond set for Gowun Park, but the Des Moines Register reports that he agreed to reduce it to $285,000.

She posted the bond and was released Thursday. Park’s lawyers argued her bond should be lowered because the coronavirus pandemic risked her health and a ban on in-person visits hindered their ability to coordinate her defense.

Park was an assistant professor of economics at Simpson College.

