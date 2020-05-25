Iowa sees Sunday surge of COVID-19 deaths, confirmed cases

Iowa saw a surge of COVID-19 deaths and coronavirus cases over a 36-hour period, with 10 additional deaths and 436 new cases confirmed.

The state’s online dashboard by midday Monday showed 459 total deaths since the state’s first COVID-19 death two months ago. The state had reported 449 by midday Saturday.

Figures also showed 17,555 in total have tested positive for the virus, with 342 of those cases confirmed Sunday and another 94 confirmed by midday Monday.

The dashboard showed 9,355 had recovered. The numbers were released as the mayors of seven Iowa cities penned an editorial appearing in the Des Moines Register calling on federal officials to approve federal aid for cities.

