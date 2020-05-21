Iowa unemployment claims drop but remain at historic level

Fewer people filed for unemployment last week in Iowa compared to the week prior, but remained historically elevated as the country deals with the economic fallout of coronavirus pandemic.

A report released Thursday the by U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed 13,040 new claims filed between May 10 and May 16. That was drop from the previous week, when 16,735 people filed unemployment claims in Iowa.

Officials say more than 187,000 have filed for unemployment since the outbreak began, and nearly $51 million in unemployment insurance benefits has been paid out.

Those industries with the most claims last week included manufacturing, which saw nearly 4,700 claims, health care and social assistance, with 1,216 claims and retail, with 827.

