JCPenney to reopen Sioux Falls store

A large clothing retailer in Sioux Falls that was temporarily closed due to COVID-19 is set to reopen.

JCPenney in the Empire Mall will reopen on Wednesday, May 20.

The announcement comes after the Empire Mall itself reopened earlier this month, though some stores, including JCPenney, did not immediately reopen.

JCPenney announced its reopening plan on Tuesday. The company says they are taking a number of extra safety precautions, including contactless checkout, protective shields at registers, and the option for contact-free curbside pickup.

The reopening comes as the JCPenney corporation faces financial strain due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company recently declared bankruptcy, and announced plans to close 200 stores, though it has not said yet which stores will permanently close.