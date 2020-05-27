Jack Link's Snacks worker dies of COVID-19 in South Dakota

An employee at a Jack Link’s Protein Snacks plant in South Dakota died after contracting COVID-19.

58 employees at the Alpena meat processing plant have test positive for the coronavirus.

Jack Link’s did not give further details on the employee who died, but says it is checking employees for symptoms of the coronavirus before they enter the facility and requiring them to wear protective equipment.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

