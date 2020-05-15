'Jack's Journey Around Brookings' uplifts community

A winding path took Jack the Jackrabbit through the neighborhoods of Brookings.

The hard to miss mascot stood out even more in the backseat of a yellow Ford Mustang.

SDSU Athletics Marketing Director Maggan Froseth was part of a small entourage escorting the fuzzy representative around town to brighten up the community despite social distancing.

"He really misses the kids especially, but also just our fans," said Froseth. "[We] just wanted to bring some yellow and blue to the streets of Brookings."

Plenty of families were outside waiting to show their enthusiasm and hope this is something that can become more common place.