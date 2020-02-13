January was warmest on record

January was the warmest one for Earth in 141 years of recordkeeping, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported Thursday.

The previous record was set in 2016.

“January 2020 marked the 44th consecutive January and the 421st consecutive month with temperatures, at least nominally, above the 20th-century average,” NOAA said.

Although we’re only a month and a half into the year, NOAA scientists say 2020 is very likely to rank among the five warmest years on record, according to statistical analysis they’ve done.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.