Jean Rounds 'Rings the bell,' marking end of cancer treatment

Jean Rounds has made a major step in her fight against cancer.

The wife of Sen. Mike Rounds got to "ring the bell" Thursday at the Mayo Clinic, symbolically marking the end of her cancer treatment.

Sen. Rounds announced the achievement Thursday morning on social media.

"Our prayers go out to everyone fighting a difficult health battle - you are not alone," the post stated.

Jean was diagnosed with a sarcoma cancer last May. Since then, she has gone through several rounds of treatment. Sen. Rounds said in a recent interview with Dakota News Now that Jean was nearing the end of her treatment.