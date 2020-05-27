Jean Rounds shows no sign of cancer in checkup

There is more good news for the Rounds family in Jean's fight against cancer.

Sen. Mike Rounds announced Wednesday that his wife underwent a 90-day post-radiation checkup at the Mayo Clinic last week. Doctors found no evidence of cancer after several days of screening.

“The past year has been the toughest one we’ve faced. We’re grateful for all the prayers and support we have received," said Mike and Jean, in a joint statement. "We feel very fortunate for the care we have received from our doctors both at Mayo and here in South Dakota. We would like to express our sincere thanks to all the folks here in South Dakota that continue to keep those prayers coming.”

Over the past year, Jean underwent six successful rounds of chemo, surgery to remove the remaining portion of her tumor, and radiation treatment which was completed in February.