Jensen selected as next Chief Justice of South Dakota Supreme Court

A South Dakota native has been selected as the next Chief Justice of the state's highest court.

Justice Steven Jensen will serve as the next Chief Justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court, officials announced Tuesday.

Jensen was appointed to the state's Supreme Court in 2017. He grew up on a farm near Wakonda, graduated from the USD School of Law in 1988, and became a circuit judge in 2003.

Jensen will replace Chief Justice David Gilbertson, who is retiring in January of 2021.

The Chief Justice is the administrative head of the South Dakota court system which has 586 employees and an annual operating budget of $58 million dollars. The Chief Justice also works very closely with the Governor and the Legislature on matters related to the court system in South Dakota.