Joe Foss Alternative School to focus on more hands on experience

Joe Foss Alternative High School may be undergoing some changes for the next school year.

This follows a review of programming that's been used at the alternative school for nearly a decade.

Administrators say new opportunities need to be implemented to set the school's students up for success.

Previous curriculum used at Joe Foss was mostly online based, but with feedback from students and staff, administration have proposed moving toward a more hands, customized alternative high school experience.

Janell Mills has been a counselor at Joe Foss Alternative School for more than 20 years. She says providing as many different opportunities to at risk students is vital to their success.

"They may have no idea they want to do something until they try it," Mills said. "That tiny spark in something just lights up their eyes, then they think, oh wow, maybe I could do that."

New programming at the school is intended to benefit students by providing them additional pathways to meeting graduation requirements.

The proposed changes would include a schedule with four-time blocks to allow for greater student flexibility, additional career and technical education courses, work for credit opportunities, and internships.

Sioux Falls School District Assistant Superintendent Jamie Nold says the new program is meant to provide opportunities to students coming from many different backgrounds.

"That's really what our ultimate goal, how do we introduce them to a variety of jobs that they may be interested in, and at the same time help them get to that end goal of graduation," Nold said.

While online courses are not going away, teacher-taught hybrid courses will be made available as well.

"I think we're really heading in a good direction for the kids, because they need a variety," Mills said. "If things get stale, we lose them. If there isn't something that excites them... it's really hard to get them to come to school."

In addition to meeting the goals of the students, the proposed changes would significantly reduce costs associated with the alternative school program.

The changes won't be official until the school board approves the budget this summer.