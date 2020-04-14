Judge orders Minnehaha County courthouse closed to public

People without specific business at the Minnehaha County Courthouse are now barred from entering the building due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Second Circuit Court Judge Robin Houwman issued the order Tuesday.

The order restricts the ability of visitors or spectators without business in the courthouse to enter the building during public health emergency in Minnehaha County. It includes members of the media and the general public.

The order does not apply to Lincoln County, according to the order from the court.

Officials have taken a number of steps recently to reduce the risk of exposing staff, lawyers, and litigants to COVID-19, but Tuesday's order is the strongest measure yet.

The courthouse remains open, and hearings will continue. Those who are not litigants themselves will only be able to witness proceedings via the phone or through "alternative means with advanced arrangements."