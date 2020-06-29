Judge rules candidate Rick Knobe meets residency requirements

A South Dakota judged has ruled that Independent candidate for the Senate seat in District 25 has met residency requirements to run for office.

The suit alleged that Rick Knobe, a 48-year resident of Minnehaha County, had lost his residency when he went on a boating trip after retirement. The suit also alleged Rick was not a legitimate resident of District 25 when he signed his nomination petitions on April 13, 2020.

Knobe provided proof of mail address and voter registration change and a copy of the rent check to his landlord. All were dated prior to April 13.

Circuit Judge Christina L. Klinger of Hughes County read and heard testimony, and ruled from the bench in Knobe’s favor.

Knobe is a former Sioux Falls mayor and radio talk show host.