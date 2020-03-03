July dates announced for 25th annual Hot Harley Nights

Motorcycle enthusiasts are gearing up for the 25th anniversary of Hot Harley Nights.

This year's event is July 10th and 11th. Organizers are bringing six musical acts, including country music star Rodney Atkins for a concert at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

Friday’s events at J&L Harley are free.

Admission to the fairgrounds on Saturday is $20 at the gate or $15 in advance.

Over the past 24 years, Hot Harley Nights has raised over $3.5 million for Make-A-Wish South Dakota.

