Brookings community celebrates Juneteenth

As the Brookings community gathered at Pioneer Park, visitors were able to celebrate the day slaves were freed.

This was expressed through song, dance, and dialogue as a panel of speakers answered questions such as the meaning of this day.

Jamaal Cummings was one of those speakers and said, "For me, freedom is me being able to walk around, [and] live my life the way I want to live just the same as my white colleagues."

The Juneteenth celebration is expected to be celebrated for years to come in Brookings.