Jury acquits Minnesota man accused of killing wife in 2015

The Minnesota man charged with killing his wife has been found not guilty.

A jury acquitted 46-year-old Christopher Kruse, formerly of Brewster, Minn., Thursday evening.

The Worthington Daily Globe reports a Nobles County jury found Kruse not guilty after 12 hours of deliberation.

He was charged with both first- and second-degree murder in the 2015 death of his wife, Janette Pigman-Kruse.

Nobles County deputies responded to a 911 call at the home of the couple in the early morning hours of August 19, 2015. Kruse said there was an intruder in the home and his wife had been shot.