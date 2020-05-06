Juvenile in custody after man found dead in Sioux Falls home

Police say a juvenile is in custody after a man was found dead in a home in eastern Sioux Falls.

Officers responded to a report of a dispute at a home on S. Gordon Drive near E. 15th Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said when officers arrived, they found 42-year-old Craig Wittrock dead in the home.

Clemens said a juvenile at the home was taken into custody. He said he could not release any details about the suspect, including their relationship to the victim. He did say the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Clemens did not give any details about charges or the victim's manner of death. He did say shots were fired during the incident.

A woman was also injured during the incident, but Clemens did not have specifics on her condition.

