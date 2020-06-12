KDLT celebrates 60 years on the air

We here at Dakota News Now are marking a big milestone on KDLT. On June 12th, 1960 our first broadcast went over the airwaves and into homes across the region. Of course it was KORN TV back then. There have been some changes over the years; new faces, new technology and new call letters. But some things stay the same. We've been talking to past employees who all share a similar memory about the place.

"Working at that station was a tremendous since of camaraderie." said former news anchor Liz Soladay.

"I think the camaraderie and the fun that we had." said former news anchor Jeff Logan.

"I love being part of a team and that's......you really have to be involved in team work to pull off a newscast." said former news anchor Tom Rooney.

We're celebrating both KDLT and KSFY's diamond anniversaries this Summer with an upcoming special that will air July 31st at 6:30PM on KDLT.