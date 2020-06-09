KSFY & KDLT signals off the air for some viewers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Storms overnight knocked out power in parts of central South Dakota.
Those power outages are also impacting the KSFY & KDLT signals.
The outage has knocked out power to our Plankinton tower. That tower feeds signals to other towers in the KSFY & KDLT viewing areas.
Because of that, KSFY & KDLT are not available to viewers in many areas including: Plankinton, Huron, Mitchell, Parkston, Springfield, Wagner and Watertown.
Central Electric Cooperative tells Dakota News Now that it has crews out working to restore power in the region.