KSFY & KDLT signals off the air for some viewers

Storms overnight knocked out power in parts of central South Dakota.

Those power outages are also impacting the KSFY & KDLT signals.

The outage has knocked out power to our Plankinton tower. That tower feeds signals to other towers in the KSFY & KDLT viewing areas.

Because of that, KSFY & KDLT are not available to viewers in many areas including: Plankinton, Huron, Mitchell, Parkston, Springfield, Wagner and Watertown.

Central Electric Cooperative tells Dakota News Now that it has crews out working to restore power in the region.