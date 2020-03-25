Keeping employees healthy even when they're not in the office

The founder of Well365, Trisha Dohn, gives some tips to employers on how to make sure your employees are staying healthy during the coronavirus outbreak. Well365 is a corporate wellness and health coaching firm that helps companies develop a fit, friendly workforce.

During this time of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies have given their employees the opportunity to work from home. It's important to keep them engaged virtually and create a healthy environment for them even if you're not meeting in the office every day.

Dohn suggests creating care packages for employees that include things like a healthy snack or a stress ball. She also said creating a fitness challenge among employees can encourage them to stay healthy, which is important at a time like this.