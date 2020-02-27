Kia recalls over 193K vehicles; fuel leaks can cause fires

DETROIT (AP) — Kia is recalling more than 193,000 cars and minvans in yet another move to fix nagging problems that could cause engine fires.

The largest of two U.S. recalls released by the government Thursday covers certain 2013 and 2014 Optima midsize cars. They have 2.4-liter direct fuel injection or 2-liter direct injection turbocharged engines.

Kia says a fuel hose can deteriorate and crack due to engine heat. The hoses can leak and cause fires. A fix is still being developed. The recall is expected to start April 16.

The second recall covers certain 2011 and 2012 Sedona minivans. The fuel injector rail can crack from exposure to heat, causing a gas leak. Dealers will replace the injector part starting April 16.

For more information on recalls, check out the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

