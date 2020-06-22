Kindness During Crisis: John Deere donates 5,000 face shields to Sioux Falls VA

Our Kindness During Crisis story is featuring a company protecting those who have helped protect our freedom.



John Deere recently manufactured and donated 5,000 face shields to the Sioux Falls VA medical center for free. It is part of a nationwide effort by John Deere which supplied 135,000 face shields to VA medical centers. Officials with the Sioux Falls VA say they are not facing a supply shortage, but the donation does help ease the burden of keeping up with that supply.

"We are able to use that to provide an additional level of protection to our veterans and our staff. It just helps create a sense of unity among everybody, knowing that there are community partners out there that are willing to step up and help out in a time of need," said Chief of Voluntary Services Jamie Maxymuik.

Senior Quality Engineer for John Deere, Kevin Blount, says their employees took the reins on getting the idea going. He says once they put together a plan they were able to get an assembly set up for production.

"We knew the need was there, our heroes out there right now, they're protecting all of us. They're protecting themselves. They're protecting our military veterans at our VA centers. It's just the right thing to do," said Blount.

In total, John Deere manufactured 400,000 face shields which were then shipped out to businesses across the nation.