Kingsbury County sees flash flooding early Friday morning

The Kingsbury County Sheriff's Office posted several photos and a video to its Facebook page Friday morning showing water over the road in the southwest areas of the county.

Officials in the county are asking people not to drive through flooded roads since they don't know what the conditions are like under the water.

Some of the photos were taken three to five miles south of Iroquois on 418th Avenue.

Officials are also reporting water that is 12 inches deep over SD Highway 25 at 215th Street. That is just west of Lake Thompson. There's also water over the road at 216th Street.

There were several showers and storms that moved through the Dakota News Now viewing area Thursday into Friday.

