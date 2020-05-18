Kohl's reopens South Dakota stores

A large clothing retailer that had temporarily shuttered its stores due to COVID-19 is reopening some stores in the region.

Kohl's reopened the company's South Dakota stores on Monday, according to a spokesperson.

The company has added a number of safety protocols, including adding protective barriers for employees and encouraging social distancing.

Kohl's closed all of its stores due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 20, including its locations in Sioux Falls and Aberdeen.

You can find more information on the Kohl's website.