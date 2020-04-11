LIVE beginning at 3:30: Noem & TenHaken to hold news conferences on COVID-19

Governor Kristi Noem and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken have scheduled back to back news conferences Saturday, to address the latest spike in COVID-19 numbers.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there are 90 new cases, 4 new hospitalizations and no new deaths.

Eight-six of the new cases reported are Minnehaha County residents. Of the 438 total cases reported in Minnehaha County, 238 are individuals who work at Smithfield Foods.

It is important to note that Minnehaha county is currently experiencing substantial community spread of COVID-19.

Governor Noem's news conference will begin at 3:30.

Mayor TenHaken's news conference will begin at 4:00. He plans to issue a call to action to impact the spread of the virus that causes COVID at the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls.