Several businesses in the Lake Lorraine development complex in western Sioux Falls are taking advantage of the "extra" day this year by offering a day of activities and giveaways.

The two-day "Leap Day" celebration begins Friday at noon, and runs through Saturday.

Organizers say vendors, free activities, and giveaways will take place between the SandBar Grill and Capriotti's.

You can find more about the event, including a full schedule, here.