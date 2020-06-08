Lake and river swimming safety concerns

Concerns are rising along with the warm temperatures as swimmers look for a place to jump in and get relief from the heat.

With many of the public pools in the region closed due to the pandemic, a large wave of people continues to arrive at favorite swimming holes, lakes, and rivers. The lack of supervision and unknown water conditions are a concern among residents.

The June 6th death of a 13-year-old boy swimming in a Le Mars, Iowa pond is a sad reminder of the dangers of swimming in an area without supervision.

Swimming without the watchful eye of a lifeguard requires more vigilance on everyone's part. Michael Olson of Sioux Falls Fire Rescue has jumped in to help those in trouble. He is one of their swift water rescue technicians.

"Keep an eye on the whole beach because sometimes, as we all know, kids get distracted and they get out farther than where they can swim," said Olson.

The most important thing is for everyone to wear a life jacket.

"Don't put your four-year-old out there with an adult life jacket on, make sure they have a life jacket that is rated for their weight," said Olson.

Know what's underneath the surface of the water.

"Where it starts getting deep, what the bottom of that of the water is like. Is it sand? Where does it turn to rock," said Olson.

And don't be fooled by a river that looks tranquil.

"Sometimes you drive by the Big Sioux and it looks like it's hardly moving. You got to remember just inches below that almost static looking water, that water is moving downstream and usually at a pretty good pace," said Olson.

So which is safer, a river or a lake?

"If I'm going to choose, I'm gonna choose a lake because it's static. I have a better idea. I can wade out there and kind of see what the bottoms like, check things out before I send my family in there to swim," said Olson. "With the creeks and the rivers, like I said, that water is moving and what we say about moving water is it's powerful and relentless it's going to push you and it's not going to stop."

If you're swimming at wall Lake Lake Alvin or Palisades it could be 10 minutes or more before first responders can get to you. If you see an emergency situation Olson says to call right away. First responders would rather turn around because someone made it safely to shore than have a delay in being able to respond to a critical situation.