Large equipment shipment to impact traffic in eastern South Dakota

A truck hauling a large piece of equipment is expected to impact travel for some people in eastern South Dakota Wednesday morning.

A large generator is being shipped from Arlington to Astoria, beginning around 10:30 a.m.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the shipment will temporarily stop traffic on Interstate 29 around 11 a.m. at the Highway 22 exit, as the truck needs to detour across the Interstate at that spot.

According to the Deuel County Sheriff's Office, the shipment will be taken over to Highway 15, and eventually up to South Dakota Highway 28.