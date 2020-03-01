Last day of annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee kicks off in Selma

It’s the last day of the Bridge Crossing Jubilee weekend in Selma.

Security in downtown Selma is a top priority for Sunday’s 55th annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

This weekend marks the 55th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,” which refers to March 7, 1965, when marchers crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge were stopped and beaten by state troopers and local police.

More than fifty protesters were hospitalized. The beatings sparked national outrage and lead to the Selma-to-Montgomery March and passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Sunday began with the annual Martin Luther and Coretta Scott King Unity Breakfast at Wallace Community College. Several guests were honored during the ceremony, including Martin Luther King III, his wife Andrea, and their 11-year-old daughter Yolanda. They received the first-ever Martin and Coretta King Family Unity Award.

The award is given to every member of a family that is engaged in the struggle to lift and unify others.

Nobel Peace Prize recipient Leymah Gbowee of Liberia and Stacey Abrams, a former member of the Georgia House of Representatives and the Democratic nominee in the 2018 election for Georgia’s governor, also received awards at the breakfast.

The Bridge Crossing Reenactment & Backward March will begin at 2:30 p.m., with marchers starting from Brown Chapel to cross over Edmund Pettus Bridge. Selma police encourage guests attending the Bridge Crossing to come early to find parking and take alternate routes to prevent traffic.

Sunday’s events will also include a first-ever presidential forum for Selma. The forum, tabbed to be held Sunday at 4 p.m. at Wallace Community College, will be moderated by Joy Reid of MSNBC’s “AM Joy” and the Rev. Mark Thompson of “Make it Plain with Mark Thompson.”

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

