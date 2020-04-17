Latino organization helping Smithfield employees' pandemic concerns

In just a matter of days, a Sioux Falls Latino Community support group Quepasa Sioux Falls, went from a rally to support Smithfield food employees, to answering cries for help. Nancy Reynoza is the director.

"Definitely there's a lot of fear I have a lot of families calling me. 'What's going to happen to my family, am I going to be able to go back to work? Is my family going to die?' They're very scared, they don't know what to do," said Reynoza.

She fields calls for help with a COVID-19 positive employee, sometimes multiple people are sick in one home.

"And they're feeling very desperate. And yet, in the middle of this they're still also worried about their job security they want to go back to work, they want to keep providing for their families," said Reynoza.

Rodolfo Perez is one of those who connected with Quepasa Sioux Falls. His uncle, a Smithfield employee went to work on April 14 with a dry cough, not realizing he had coronavirus. Just hours after leaving the plant, his uncle collapsed.

"Just feeling really like dizzy with no energy at all to get basically all the symptoms and then he was just, he couldn't walk anymore so that was when my brother decided to take him into the emergency room there," said Perez.

Due to the pandemic, the family wasn't able to stay by his side. "So I just got him he took them right away to the back to put I'm guessing he put on oxygen because he was. He couldn't breathe," said Perez.

Reynoza says the hotspot at Smithfield Foods could have been prevented. She believes Smithfield could have taken more precaution measures and instructed employees on how to take those precautions at the workplace. She also believes the government could have acted sooner. For now, the focus is on caring for people in the community she loves.

"A lot of people are concerned about losing their employment their jobs, too. But the most important thing right now is health and making sure that we're healthy and that our hospitals aren't overflowing with these patients," said Reynoza.

Perez asked his uncle if there were screenings for symptoms or a fever on April 14th and he responded there was not. This was also echoed and confirmed by Union President Kooper Caraway, who also received reports that there were no screenings that day.

Caraway also added that he has had one call from the Department of Health, which was days prior to the indefinate closure of Smithfield foods. He answered their questions about workplace conditions. Caraway has not heard from OSHA or the CDC.

Dakota News Now has requested an interview with Smithfield Foods. Our requests were declined.