Law tightening South Dakota teen driver's license restriction takes effect July 1

A law that tightens certain driver's license restrictions for teenage drivers in South Dakota will soon take effect.

SB 113, which was passed by this year's state legislature, goes into effect July 1.

Highlights of the new bill, via the Dept. of Public Safety, include:

* Changes the require length of time to hold a car or motorcycle instruction permit from 180 days to 275 days

* Adds a new requirement for 50 hours of parent/guardian supervised driving, including 10 hours of which must be during inclement weather and another 10 hours at night

* Extends the period of time a minor who has passed a driver’s ed course must drive on an instruction permit from 90 days to 180 days

* Changes the age for a mandatory restricted minor’s permit from 16 to 18

* Prohibits passengers outside the immediate/family or household for the first six months driving on restricted permit, and one non-family/household member second six-month period

More details about the changes are available on the Department of Public Safety's website.