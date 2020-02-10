Lawmakers Move Forward with Surrogacy Bill

State lawmakers are moving forward with a bill that would ban commercial surrogacy in South Dakota. With a vote of 46 to 20 it now moves to the senate.

The sponsor of the bill, Representative Jon Hansen left Dakota News Now a voicemail saying the bill is meant to prevent for profit businesses who he says "are making money off the buying and selling of kids."

We spoke with two women who are in opposition of the bill and say that it will hurt surrogacy in South Dakota if the bill is passed.

Baby Easton means the world to Lisa and Adam Rahja as their journey to have a baby was extremely tough.

“To date I've already had nine losses including seven miscarriages, one ectopic and one still born,” said Lisa.

The couple decided to go the surrogacy route.

"We knew that if we wanted to have a child of our own, we needed to utilize a trusted uterus to carry our child for us,” said Lisa.

House Bill 1096 would make it a class one misdemeanor for anyone to contract or advertise for commercial surrogacy.

Although Lisa went the altruistic route and had a friend volunteer to be her surrogate, she believes women should be able to be compensated.

"A person should never take a financial loss when they are doing something of kindness,” said Lisa.

She says some things she did to help her surrogate could be considered illegal under this bill.

"We did pay for her insurance, we did pay for all of her prior screenings. We actually paid for her to go on a weekend thank you vacation for her and her family because it is not just the surrogate who is going through this journey, it is her whole family having to change their lifestyle,” said Lisa.

Emilee Gehling is the cofounder of Dakota Surrogacy in Sioux Falls and is an attorney focused on gestational surrogacy. Instead of someone having to go to sites like Craigslist and not knowing who they’re meeting, she says her company screens both the surrogate and the family.

She'd like to see more regulations put in place, to provide surrogacy guidelines, but believes this bill is going about it in the wrong way.

"You'll be hard pressed to find a surrogate willing to take on all the financial risk without some assurance that the parents would pay for those out of pocket expenses that she'd have to undergo,” said Gehling.

The bill now also calls for a summer study to look in depth at surrogacy in South Dakota.

