Lawmakers look to get JBS pork plant in Minnesota back open

Across the nation, meat processing plants like Smithfield and JBS in Worthington, Minnesota have shut down due to employees testing positive for COVID-19. The closures have caused a significant backup of hogs and created a difficult situation for pork producers. House Ag Committee Chairman Collin Peterson and other Minnesota state officials got together Wednesday to openly discuss how they plan to get the JBS pork plant back open.

”We need to be processing food for this country. We need to get these plants up and running,” said Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Governor Walz and congressman Collin Peterson say they support President Trump's executive order to prevent meat shortages and keep meat packing plants open. Their goal is to get the JBS pork plant back open as soon as safely possible.

“No executive order I do or the president does is going to change the fact that that virus will infect you if we don't do things right. And no executive order is going to get those hogs processed if the people who know how to do it are sick or do not feel like they can be there,” said Governor Walz.

A "working group" is being put together to come up with a plan to reopen the plant.

”We have to find a way to be smart, use our innovation and get our way out of this,” said Governor Walz.

Congressman Peterson did mention that COVID-19 testing will be an important factor in reopening.

When people do return to work, Peterson says changes will be made to ensure a clean and safe workspace. There will also be a focus on spacing employees out, so no one will be shoulder to shoulder.

”There’s going to have to be some retooling. They are not going to be able to run the way they did before. They’re not going to be able to process 21,000 hogs a day like they did before,” said congressman Peterson.

There is no time table on when the plant will reopen, but leaders are adamant that employees will not return back, until they feel safe and a solid plan is in place.

“This is not going to happen again on my watch. We get this thing set up, we're not going to disband it. We are going to keep it in place and we are going to have a way to respond to emergencies. You know that's on the shelf and we can take off whenever we have a situation that happens,” said congressman Peterson.

Thursday afternoon Governor Walz plans on announcing more information on how he plans on combatting COVID-19 in the state of Minnesota.

