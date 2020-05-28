Leagues returning to play in South Dakota

Sports leagues across the entire country are trying their best to get back into the swing of things. Mike Lockrem is helping to lead off this year's season of baseball in the Brookings area. The vice president for 'Brookings Friends of Baseball' says there has been strong community response from parents and players wanting to explore some form of baseball this year. It will look different, but we should be able to enjoy the summertime sport. League leaders across the state have shared ideas to some capacity, and most of them have similar strategies.

"I think it's pretty universal for the most part throughout the state," said Lockrem.

Lockrem says they will be focused on limiting the number of people in dugouts, maintain social distancing, and keep equipment sanitized.

A shortened season is expected and league administrators are only participating in tournaments within South Dakota. Younger players might not have too many opportunities with the shortened season and limited travel, but the 'Baseball Academy' will help keep players' skills sharp with opportunities to scrimmage.

In Sioux Falls, the men's slowpitch league is one of many waiting on approval from city leaders Friday to hopefully begin seasons next week. League administrators from across the area have spoken with Mayor TenHaken to present a plan to play. With caution prevalent, Mayor TenHaken is also supportive of getting these activities back.

"He was very blunt and clear with us that he wanted us to open up our organizations," said Sioux Falls Men's Slowpitch President Jordan Gillis. "He wants us to go, but we have to be smart about it, and he wants us to be responsible for how we plan on taking care of our organization," he added.

An announcement will be made Friday afternoon by Sioux Falls city leaders to determine the usage of the ball fields for organized use.