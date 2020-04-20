Legal battle over Brookings jail headed to state's highest court

The City of Brookings is taking its case against Brookings County to the South Dakota Supreme Court.

In March, a circuit court judge ruled in favor of Brookings County and said a $15.5 million jail expansion may move forward. The ruled the City of Brookings was mistaken in its judgement and the county is not required to obtain a building permit from the city for a jail.

Dakota Radio Group reports the city plans to appeal that decision. A press release states the city "determined additional consideration needs to be given to the issues and the applicable historic review procedure."

The state Historical Society and local Historic Preservation Commission oppose the expansion, saying it would "encroach upon, damage, or destroy" the historic property.

Brookings County Sheriff Marty Stanwick says he's disappointed by the decision to appeal. He said the jail should be built by now and it would have included an isolation cell and more space, something they could sorely use in this pandemic.

City Attorney Steve Briztman says the decision to appeal did not require further public comment or a City Council vote since it is a continuation of a legal challenge already approved by the council.

Brookings Mayor Keith Corbett says he cannot comment because it's a pending legal matter.

According to Britzman, so far, the legal challenge has cost the city just over $38,000.