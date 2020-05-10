Legion Coaches React To Season Cancellation & Prospect Of Independent Play

Though today's news that the American Legion's national headquarters was suspending the 2020 baseball season wasn't entirely unexpected, area legion coaches we spoke to say they wish the timing had been better.

"National I'm sure has been debating this issue for a while now. I just think that it could have come at a better time than after some states had decided one way or another." Webster Legion Coach Chad Hesla says.

"Yeah it's tough and I think as coaches and administrators we all kind of knew there was a good possibility that this would happen. So we've actually been looking into other things of what we can do." Renner Legion Coach Jack Van Leur says.

And that could include playing baseball independently.

Though this would require the approval of communities, parks and rec boards, and need to see health guidelines set, most Class A teams seem to be on board. The rest will take time to evaluate their situations.

"We looked at the numbers last week. 15 of the 16 State A Teams were going to try to look to still play and eleven had basically committed to their going to as long as city and everybody approves at their local levels." Van Leur says.

"We got two, three, four weeks here where everybody can try and get some answers from the local officials and how to go about it and if that's the right decision for your local community, good luck and go for it." Hesla says.

Van Leur says Class A coaches will have a meeting Wednesday to discuss options moving forward.