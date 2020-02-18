Legislative panel kills vaping ban bill

A South Dakota legislative committee has killed a bill that would have been most flavored vaping products in the state.

Dakota Radio Group reports the House Health and Human Services Committee killed HB 1064 Tuesday morning.

The bill would have put South Dakota laws in line with federal policies that ban fruit, candy, and dessert flavors from small, cartridge-based e-cigarette. The proposed law would have allowed mint and menthol flavors.

The bill's sponsor is Representative Carl Perry of Aberdeen. He said the flavors are designed to appeal to young people.

Jason Evans of the South Dakota Department of Revenue spoke against the bill. He said the bill would require that the Department become a handler of hazardous waste.

The portion of the bill that allows for the confiscation of flavor-related vaping products also drew concerns about the lack of due process.

The vote was 8-5 to kill the measure.

