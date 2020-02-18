Lemburg steps up to help others

Makala Lemberg has set a great example to the younger students at Tracy Area High School..

"It's very important because of all of the little kids look up to you as a senior. If they're lost in the hall and they ask you for help, you are just like go down the hall to the left or to the right," Lemburg said.

Makala also stepped to help her family when life through them a curve last year.

"When they had kind of a family emergency last spring, she was handling a lot of things at home That are usually done by four people by herself," said high school principal Kathy Vondracek.

Through it all, she's focused on school as a great student, who's also very active too.

"I'm involved in track and cross country. I was a basketball manager until my mom told me I needed to get a job cause my job closed last May, so I was like fine I'll get a new job. But yes i'm in pep band also," Makala said.

"She's a very very hard worker so I have no doubt when she leaves here in her post secondary life, she'll do a great job," Vondracek said.

Makala is also very close to her family, which will be the toughest part of going to college.

"I'll leave my little brother who is in 9th grade. I'll leave my twin sister who's going to a different school, she's going to SDSU for nursing, and I'm going to go to Mankato to be a dental hygienist," Makala said.

Unlike many, she enjoys going to the dentist, which is setting her up for a career in that field.

"I like people's teeth. We walk into a room and it's like hey did you see those teeth, and they're like yeah they're big and white. I have a fetish with teeth and mouths and everything so I think it would be a cool job. I like going to the dentist and having them pry at my teeth with tools," Makala said.

erik thorstenson...dakota news now.>>