'Lend an Arm' blood drive a success with nearly 100 donors

Several organizations partnered with the Community Blood Bank on Friday in a campaign to boost blood donations as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to strain the blood bank's supply.

The Lend an Arm Blood Drive took place on Friday and saw nearly 100 donors. The Community Blood Bank collected 76 units, saving up to 228 lives in the community.

Organizers say the donations couldn't come at a better time.

If you missed your chance to donate, the Community Blood Bank has many pop-up blood banks they are encouraging those interested to participate in.

You can find a full schedule here: cbblifeblood.org