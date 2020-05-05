'Lend an arm' campaign aims to strengthen Community Blood Bank supply

Several organizations are working with the Community Blood Bank in a campaign to boost blood donations as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to strain the blood bank's supply.

It's called the "Lend an arm" campaign. Dakota News Now, Scheels, HuHot, and the Minnesota Ave. Dairy Queen are working with the Community Blood Bank to host a blood drive ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.

The blood drive takes place on May 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Scheels in Sioux Falls.

“It is extremely important to continue to keep blood supplies at strong levels for the community,” states Ken Versteeg, Executive Director, Community Blood Bank. “With so many businesses either closing temporarily or sending staff to work from home, it has been difficult to even find enough organizations able to host a blood drive event."

Due to donation policies addressing COVID-19, only donors with appointments will be accepted to this blood drive. You can schedule an appointment here.