Lennox man killed in Sioux Falls rollover

Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a crash in southwest Sioux Falls.

Fifty-eight-year-old Roger Christians of Lennox died in Monday morning's crash, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say Christians was driving north on I-29 when he attempted to take the on-ramp to go north on I-229. He lost control of his SUV and eventually rolled.

Investigators say he was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was involved in the accident.