Lennox set to open new pool

Due to COVID-19, some cities will go without a public pool this summer. However, people in Lennox will be able to make a splash in their new community pool. The pool will open on June 1 at full capacity, which is 260 swimmers. It’s something city leaders say they are safely prepared for.

When the pandemic hit, city leaders focused in on if and how they could still open the pool.

"It would be really difficult to spend all that time, energy, and money building a new pool and not having the opportunity to use it this first year. So knowing that, in mind with some precautions and recommendations from the CDC and department of health, we thought it was appropriate to open it this year,” said Lennox City Administrator Nathan Vander Plaats.

They also had enough seasonal staff ready to go.

"A lot of our lifeguards are from town, but have been lifeguarding in other towns in recent years because we didn't have a pool open for a couple years. So a lot of them were very early applicants. I think our earliest was probably January,” said Vander Plaats.

To ensure everyone's safety, a new position has been added: pool monitor. Their job is to remind people of social distancing and focus on making sure everything is sanitized and cleaned.​

“You know really all hands on deck with cleaning this year to make sure it's as safe an environment as possible,” said Vander Plaats.

Pool furniture will be limited to help avoid the spread of germs. And it's recommended that folks bring their own lounge chairs. With surrounding pools being closed, concerns have been raised about an excess of people coming to the Lennox pool.

“At this point it's one of those wait and see moments for us. It may end up being an issue for us and we may have to address that. I would remind everybody that Wild Water West is still open and there are other locations that are still open as well,” said Vander Plaats.

For now, city leaders say they'll take it week-by-week.

“It's all uncharted territory for everybody and being flexible and adaptive is really going to help us,” said Vander Plaats.

The city is also implementing a COVID-19 related waiver that swimmers are required to sign. You can find the waiver on the city of Lennox website, at city hall or at the pool.

