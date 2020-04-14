'Let it Shine' event aims to honor South Dakotan on front lines of COVID-19

An event to honor the work of those on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19 in being planned all across South Dakota.

Between 9:30pm and 10:00pm on Friday May 1st, South Dakota residents are being encouraged to go outside and “Let It Shine.”

What initially began as an event in Sioux Falls to show support for first responders and medical personnel has now grown, with a goal of ultimately uniting the entire state of South Dakota.

Dakota Radio Group reports Watertown Realtor Kyle Lalim is spearheading the event. He says it was a friend of his that came up with the original idea in Sioux Falls.

Lalim says the idea is to get everyone to turn on their lights as a sign that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Lalim says he would like to put helicopters, planes, and drones in the skies above the state to get photos of South Dakotans “Letting It Shine”. He says they hope to raise money for the South Dakota Community Foundation’s Coronavirus Response Fund.

Lalim says, “This is a time to light up businesses and do something fun with your family, not a time for large gatherings. Safety and your health must come first.”

More details will be posted on the “Let it Shine South Dakota” Facebook page as the date gets closer.