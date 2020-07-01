Levitt at the Falls cancels remaining scheduled 2020 concerts

There will be no live music at Levitt at the Falls in downtown Sioux Falls this summer.

The Levitt at the Falls Board of Directors made the decision to cancel the remaining concerts scheduled for August and September at the Levitt Shell due to COVID-19.

Earlier this year, the organization announced it was cancelling music at the Levitt Shell through July. Organizers previously said they were looking into options on bringing back live concerts in late summer, but Wednesday's announcement nixed that possibility.

Director of Communications Rose Ann Hofland said the Levitt at the Falls will continue to provide musical options as the organization pivots to virtual programming and neighborhood outreach.

The 2020 season with two alternative programs. Levitt in Your Neighborhood will bring small pop-up concerts to neighborhoods throughout the community. Levitt in Your Living Room, which launched in May, features music and interviews from local artists brought to people digitally through Facebook Live.

More information, including details about the summer's alternative plans, can be found at the organization's website.

Levitt at the Falls first began hosting concerts and musical events in 2018. The organization plans to return with a full schedule in 2021.