Levitt at the Falls prepares for events amid the coronavirus pandemic

The executive director of Levitt at the Falls, Nancy Halverson, said concerts are canceled at the Levitt Shell in Downtown Sioux Falls for June and July because of the pandemic. For the time being, the organization is starting a series called "Levitt in Your Living Room." Various artists will perform for free via Facebook Live. They will also be interviewed during the event, so you'll get more of an in depth conversation with the artists.

The first digital concert is Saturday at 7:00 PM with Kory Van Sickle from Kory & the Fireflies. Kory will perform solo, which he usually doesn't do. There will be a concert each Saturday through early August on Facebook.

Halverson said it's important to support these artists right now because many of them are considered emerging artists. So she's proud to be able to give them a platform to be creative. The artists featured will be from all over the world.

Halverson said staff is looking at a variety of options to start concerts back up at the Levitt Shell in Downtown Sioux Falls in August and September. She said one of the options they are looking at is a drive-in concert venue. There are still several hoops to go through to make it happen, but she said they would have the artist face away from the grass and play to the parking lot of cars. The back wall of the shell is a barn door, so that would make it possible to do that. Things are still being worked out to see if that would work.