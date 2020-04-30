Levitt at the Falls summer season on hold

A new downtown Sioux Falls venue that hosts free concerts is putting its summer season on hold, but alternative plans are in the works.

Levitt at the Falls organizers announced Thursday that they will not host free concerts in June and July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, starting in mid-May, Levitt at the Falls will launch the "Levitt in Your Living Room" digital series. It features a weekly webcast with performances and interviews with future Levitt at the Falls artists.

Director of Communications Rose Ann Hofland said depending on public health guidelines and restrictions, concerts in the late summer or fall may still be offered.