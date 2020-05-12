'Levitt in Your Living Room' series launches Saturday

A special live virtual music series presented by Levitt at the Falls is set to debut this weekend.

"Levitt in your Living Room" Facebook Live series debuts May 16 at 7 p.m. with special musical guest Kory Van Sickle from Kory and the Fireflies.

Levitt in Your Living Room is a free weekly program broadcasting on Facebook Live featuring performances and live exclusive interviews with future Levitt at the Falls artists.

The series comes after Levitt at the Falls cancelled their summer series concerts through July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

