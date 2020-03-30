Light Up Sioux Falls to show appreciation for healthcare workers, those impacted by COVID-19

Light Up Sioux Falls is an event to show appreciation for healthcare workers, COVID-19 patients, businesses, workers who have lost their jobs, and those that are struggling with mental health due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Monday night, Light Up Sioux Falls is asking residents to turn on your lights, flashlights and/or phones to light up the sky for 15 minutes starting at 9 pm.

A helicopter and aerial photographer and videographer will be capturing the event.

Light Up Sioux Falls is also seeking donations to the One Sioux Falls Fund and the Corona Help Sioux Falls Fund.

You find more information on the event’s Facebook event page.